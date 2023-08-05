Bourbonnais' new signs (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved increasing parking fines for the first time since 2002.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The cost of parking fines in the village of Bourbonnais will be increasing for the first time since 2002.

Trustees approved raising the fines from $25 to $50 during Wednesday’s Police Committee meeting.

It was one of three committees to meet. Finance and Administration committees are the other two committees.

