Business school met “Shark Tank” last week as Olivet Nazarene University held its first-ever Createur’s Conference on Thursday and Friday.

The McGraw School of Business was buzzing with ideas as current students and alumni — in addition to students from visiting schools Ivy Tech Community College and Taylor University — pitched their business ideas to judges and investors during this inaugural event.

“When you start something new, you don’t know what to expect. It’s been going great,” said Chris Perez, who is a professor with the school of business and helped put the conference together.

