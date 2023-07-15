top story Investigation into fatal shooting awaiting test results Jeff Bonty | jbonty@daily-journal.com | 815-937-3366 Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 15, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — Officials continue to wait the results of additional reports before making their findings public in the May 27 shooting which killed Michael O. Godinez, of Clifton.Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said they are awaiting lab results on tests being performed at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Chicago.Rowe said he could not comment further on the case.The shooting occurred at 4:23 a.m. during a house party in the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais.The 23-year-old Godinez was found unresponsive by police from gunshot wounds to the chest area.Godinez was pronounced dead at a Kankakee hospital.The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting. Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you