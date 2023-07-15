KANKAKEE — Officials continue to wait the results of additional reports before making their findings public in the May 27 shooting which killed Michael O. Godinez, of Clifton.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said they are awaiting lab results on tests being performed at the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Chicago.

Rowe said he could not comment further on the case.

