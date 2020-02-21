BOURBONNAIS — Firefighters from several departments were dispatched at 8:15 a.m. to the Parkway Inn in the 4300 block of West Illinois Route 102 for a report of a fire.
The business is located 3 miles northwest of Bourbonnais by Kankakee River State Park.
At about 8:20, departments arrived on scene and found flames inside the business.
Per scanner traffic, at 8:30 a.m., firefighters reported they had the fire under control. They were searching the two-story building to make sure fire had not spread.
