Shortly after this post was made, it was announced that Taylor would be performing, with the event page sharing, "We are pleased to announce that Chanel Taylor will perform on the West Stage on Saturday June 26 before the Bourbonnais Has Talent winners are announced!"
Polk said Saturday evening, "I have no clue [where the confusion came from]. When I heard about it, I told [someone] to have Chanel call me."
"I just finished talking to Chanel," Polk continued. "We got it settled and she will be performing."
Polk had initially told Taylor that "she wouldn't be able to perform Wednesday, but she could perform any other day." She added, "Chanel had won the Idol competition a couple of years ago before going away to college. So it's expected that [winners] come back to perform."
Taylor said that she has been back to perform in the years following her win.
"When Ms. Polk called me, they wanted me to perform as a VIP special guest at the opening night, Thursday," Taylor said. "Then she had to make sure that everything was set up correctly, and she called me the other day to inform me — now, this is not [Polk's] words at all — her boss told her that they wouldn't be able to allow me to perform due to my costuming and makeup because of kids [in the audience] and the backlash in the community."
Taylor said she was unsure of who Polk was referring to when relaying that information. When asked about the costuming and makeup, Polk said, "I don't know what costume she had selected, I have no clue. I don't think we really even talked about clothes."
"I just wanted her to know she had to be careful of what she wore, because it's a tribute," said Polk, referring to Wednesday night's event of a tribute to those who have passed away over the last year. Polk did say, however, that costumes on the west stage have to be appropriate for families.
"On the west stage, I have kids, so I want [performers' costumes] to be appropriate," she continued.
Taylor shared, "I would like to thank everybody for their support and their love and their kids because this is something that, not only does the LGBTQA+ community go through, it's also in different cultures like the Black Lives movement, as well. So, I just want to thank everybody for being there to support a Black transgender woman."
