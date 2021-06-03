BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host a mobile pop-up event from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday out of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main Street NW.
According to the Secret Food Pantry’s founder and organizer, MaryLu Krueger, anyone in need can come for food. The pantry does not have any residential or financial restrictions.
The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow a designated route per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be assisting with traffic logistics.
For those who are in need, take Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) and turn on Stratford Drive East.
Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup. Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.
The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.