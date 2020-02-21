BOURBONNAIS — The Parkway Inn suffered between $6,000 and $7,000 in fire and smoke damage on Friday morning, according to Bourbonnais Fire Protection Chief Ed St. Louis.
Firefighters from several departments were dispatched at 8:15 a.m. to the inn located in the 4300 block of West Illinois Route 102.
A person coming into the two-story building discovered the fire and called 911, St. Louis said. Upon arrival, a fire in an electrical fixture was quickly extinguished, St. Louis said.
The business is located 3 miles northwest of Bourbonnais by Kankakee River State Park.
St. Louis said Kankakee County Health Department personnel and a cleaning service were on scene Friday afternoon.
