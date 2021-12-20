BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Township’s Exploration Station is offering a number of events for local children through the end of the year.
Creativity Camp
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, there will be a Creativity Camp where parents can drop their children off for a day of creativity and exploration.
Kids will enjoy free time in the museum and a variety of STEAM-based activities.
A hot dog lunch will be provided.
The program cost is $20 and registration is required at least 24 hours in advance.
Noon Year’s Eve Celebration
From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31, there will be a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration.
There is a $7 program fee if registering ahead. There will be a $2 additional fee for door registration.
Enjoy light refreshments, free play, a craft and finish with a countdown ball drop to end the afternoon right at noon.
The museum will be closed Dec. 24 to 26 and on Dec. 31 (outside of the Noon Year’s event). It also will be closed on Jan. 1. The museum will be open during normal hours on Dec. 20 and 27.
The Exploration Station is located in Perry Farm Park at 1095 W. Perry St., Bourbonnais.
For more information or to register for these events, call 815-933-9905 or visit btpd.org.
