BRADLEY — A transformation is beginning in the magical Exploration Station located at Perry Farm Park.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District began its efforts to update the more than 30-year-old facility by approving $100,000 for a major change.

The Castle Room, the first exhibit the children’s museum featured when it opened more than 30 years ago, will be replaced by the Storyland Forest, featuring a two-story tree with interactive features.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you