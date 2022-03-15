BOURBONNAIS — At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, the Village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District will spring ahead with the return of a joint egg hunt.
They will partner on Easter Eggstravaganza, which will see eggs hidden along the trails of Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.
The free event is open to ages 10 and under. Participants are asked to bring a basket or bag for their collected eggs. Five starting points will be included for trail access with entrances in Bourbonnais at Coyne Street, Bisaillon Avenue, Cavalier de LaSalle Park and the Exploration Station. There will also be access in Bradley at Valley Avenue.
Additionally, photos with the Easter Bunny will be available before and after the event. Photos will be taken from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Coyne Street gazebo and then from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Perry Farm gazebo.
Free barrel train rides will be offered to children and a stuffed animal station will be available for purchase.
“We are pleased to combine efforts with the Bourbonnais Township Park District once again to provide the community with this free outdoor event,” Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “Together, we introduced this joint venture last year, due to COVID, and look forward to enhancing the experience this year.”
BTPD Board President Brian Hebert shared Schore’s enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to host it again at Perry Farm Park. We look forward to seeing all the families.”
For event information, visit btpd.org or villageofbourbonnais.com.
