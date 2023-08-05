The Downs family - Riverside

The Downs family was honored this week as the Samaritans of the Year by the Riverside Medical Center Foundation. From left is Sid, Diane, Clarissa and Jeff Downs, and President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare Phil Kambic. 

 Courtesy of Riverside Healthcare

Quite literally, the Downs family has helped to build Riverside Medical Center.

Back in 2010, construction was underway at Riverside. Work was beginning on the East Tower, a project that would more than double the size of the hospital.

Dave Puent, then the Director of Facilities at Riverside, had to put in a call to President Phil Kambic on a Friday night. There was a problem with the general contractor. They might be going under, or out of business.

