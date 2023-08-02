It could be the premise of a best-selling romance novel: A love story 50-plus years in the making, separated by geography and finally culminated with marriage.

Instead, it’s the true love story of now Bourbonnais resident Judy Yoothanom, 77, and her husband, Narong, 81.

The couple met in 1967 while both studying abroad in the U.S. at two different schools in the St. Louis area. Judy is originally from the Philippines and Narong is from Thailand.

