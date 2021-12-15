The Kankakee County Board unanimously gave the final approval for 12 requests of funding totaling more than $570,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars at its full board meeting Tuesday morning.

More Information

The board also gave final approval of approximately $55,000 in ARPA funding — COVID-19 relief money — for business and organizations that submitted fund requests. Those were preliminarily OK'd by the Finance Committee in November.

Those approved for funding were:

• 3D Wildlife Rescue & Rehab in Kankakee, $1,401 for facility space and supplies

• A Better Cut Lawn Care in Bradley, $5,000 for loss of income

• Kankakee County Coroner, $11,000 for body bags

• Camp Shaw-waw-nas-see in Manteno, $10,000 for loss of income

• D&D Distributors/Off The Wall in St. Anne, $5,000 for rent and payroll

• Dunlap Vision in Bourbonnais, $5,000 for loss of revenue

• Harbor House in Kankakee; $10,000 for training

• McElroy Communications in Manteno, $5,000 for loss of income

• Sunrise Center Inc. of St. Anne, $2,624 for renovations