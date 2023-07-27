Kankakee County is getting closer to retiring a sizable bond debt as it announced earlier this year.

Steve McCarty, county finance director, outlined the two options the county has for retiring the remaining debt on the general obligation bonds, series 2009 at Wednesday’s County Board Finance Committee. The bond money was used to upgrade the courthouse software.

The first option, making the payments in sequential order would save the county approximately $713,00; while option two, paying the debt off the last day first, which are usually the higher interest rates, and then moving backward, the savings would be about $772,000.

