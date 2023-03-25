Theodis Pace Traffic Stop Duty

Kankakee County NAACP President Theodis Pace discusses the formation of the Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team at the Bourbonnais Police Department. This is the effort of police departments to work with the NAACP.

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team will be holding a Law Enforcement Use of Force meeting from 8 a.m. to noon April 8 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.

The training session will consist of discussion and videos about the following topics: criminal statute definitions, less lethal use, basic arrest procedure and deadly force use.

Recommended for you