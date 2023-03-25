Kankakee County NAACP President Theodis Pace discusses the formation of the Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team at the Bourbonnais Police Department. This is the effort of police departments to work with the NAACP.
The Kankakee County Community Crisis Response Team will be holding a Law Enforcement Use of Force meeting from 8 a.m. to noon April 8 in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College.
The training session will consist of discussion and videos about the following topics: criminal statute definitions, less lethal use, basic arrest procedure and deadly force use.
There will also be an open discussion on the realities of use of force, and myths that have been created by social media and movies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in the police training simulator.
The training is a collaboration of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP and the KCCCRT.
Debbie Caise, a registered nurse at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital and a counselor with the KCCCRT, said she has been distributing fliers about the event to reach as many people in the community as possible. She gave an update on Wednesday at the Kankakee County Law Enforcement Meeting at the sheriff’s complex.
“We’re reaching out to younger people with diverse backgrounds,” Caise said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.