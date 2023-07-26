Summer concerts return to Perry Farm (copy)
Buy Now

Attendees listen to music performed by Hoodwink'd during the Bourbonnais Township Park District's Summer Concert Series at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Thursday's performer will be Carrying Torches with a 7 p.m. concert at Perry Farm.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The sounds of music have returned to Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais.

The Bourbonnais Township Park District, with the assistance of Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, is hosting its Summer Concert Series.

At 7 p.m. Thursday will be Carrying Torches, performing pop and alternative rock.

Recommended for you