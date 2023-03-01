BOURBONNAIS — A standing-room-only crowd eager to hear or to voice concerns about the future of the Perry Farm property as well as other Bourbonnais Township Park District properties attended the organization’s monthly meeting.

More than 50 people gathered at Monday’s board meeting held in the Exploration Station.

Other issues such as turnover of longtime personnel were also on the minds of audience members. One former employee described the park work environment as “toxic.”

Bradley says its time in KCCVB ends in 2024

Bradley says its time in KCCVB ends in 2024

The village of Bradley announced last week it is ending its ties with the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau when the current intergovernmental agreement expires in 2024.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you