BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract with the company currently hosting baseball tournaments at Diamond Point Park facility.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to allow Ballpark Sports Baseball Inc. of Bourbonnais to host weekend tournaments from April 15, 2024, to Aug. 1, 2026.

Herb Forkenbrock, of Bourbonnais, owns the business.

