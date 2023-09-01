BTPD approves new agreement with company hosting tourneys at Diamond Point Jeff Bonty | jbonty@daily-journal.com | 815-937-3366 Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Diamond Point Park. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract with the company currently hosting baseball tournaments at Diamond Point Park facility.At Tuesday’s board meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to allow Ballpark Sports Baseball Inc. of Bourbonnais to host weekend tournaments from April 15, 2024, to Aug. 1, 2026.Herb Forkenbrock, of Bourbonnais, owns the business.BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said Forkenbrock will pay the district $3,400 per week to use the facility for baseball tournaments. In the current contract, Forkenbrock paid $5,000 per week.According to the agreement, Forkenbrock will maintain the infields, that includes dragging the dirty infields and lining them for games. The park district will mow the outfields.“Mr. Forkenbrock is doing that to save taxpayers money,” Board President David Zinanni said.Forkenbrock is also renting out the park’s concession stand for $250 per week and concession trailer for $60 a week.“I think this is a fair and equitable deal,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.The agreement includes a two-year option. Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you