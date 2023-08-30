BRADLEY — The village of Bradley’s annexation of Perry Farm Park was put off a second time Monday.
Following a public hearing on the ordinance, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson pulled the ordinance from the meeting’s agenda prior to the regular meeting.
The agenda item was also pulled form the board's Aug. 14 meeting.
A second ordinance that dealt with annexing in the Perry Farm House was pulled as well.
Watson recessed the public hearing until Sept. 25.
Trustees voted 6-0 to amend an ordinance allowing for livestock at parks of more than 100 acres in the village. This was done in anticipation of the annexation of Perry Farm, covering 170 acres.
After the regular meeting, Watson explained the ordinances were removed because of a conflict of interest with the legal counsel the village hired for the annexation.
“Bourbonnais Fire Protection officials raised a concern,” Watson said.
Bourbonnais Fire Protection District Board President Randy Myers said during a telephone interview Tuesday he and Fire Chief Jim Keener attended the public hearing to have an idea when the fire district would no longer be providing fire/EMS service following Bradley annexing Perry Farm into the village.
“At some point, we need to find out the process, if the annexation is approved,” Myers said.
“We were surprised when we heard a radio report that said the fire district was opposed to the annexation. There has been no protest by this district.”
The fire district did learn Bradley was using the same law firm — Ottosen, DiNolfo, Hansenbalg and Castaldo of Naperville.
That came to light when fire officials were filling out paperwork regarding the annexation, Myers said.
Someone caught the firm’s return address on the envelope.
Myers said they called the firm’s attorney that represents them. The attorney was not made aware of that and said they would deal with the matter.
As for the public hearing, only one person commented and it did not deal with the law firm.
Earlier this year Bourbonnais Township Park District reached out to both Bradley and Bourbonnais officials to see if they would be interested in annexing the 170-acre park.
In May, BTPD commissioners voted to ask Bradley to annex the park.
BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni said earlier this year being annexed into either Bradley or Bourbonnais would help the district finance Perry Farm projects.
The farm’s fence is used each fall for the district’s scarecrow contest, which draws hundreds of adults and children. The sidewalk is located along Kennedy Drive, one of Kankakee County’s busiest roadways.
The park district has been strapped financially because of the Diamond Point Complex. The baseball/softball complex has cost the district $7 million since its purchase in 2010, officials said.
That expense includes annually paying $250,000 for maintenance and paying utilities.
Zinanni said potential annexation of Perry Farm would not involve the village taking over operations of the site.
Piatt and Zinanni said this movement is because of a five-year comprehensive plan approved by the BTPD board in 2022.