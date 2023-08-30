Perry Farm trails

A wayfinding sign directs patrons along the trails at Perry Farm Park.  The village of Bradley’s annexation of Perry Farm Park was put off a second time Monday.

 Daily Journal/File

BRADLEY — The village of Bradley’s annexation of Perry Farm Park was put off a second time Monday.

Following a public hearing on the ordinance, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson pulled the ordinance from the meeting’s agenda prior to the regular meeting.

The agenda item was also pulled form the board's Aug. 14 meeting.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you