Cloudy this morning then becoming windy with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The village of Bourbonnais’ welcome sign on U.S. Route 45/52 and Main Street NW.
BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance during Tuesday’s board meeting to put a referendum on the ballot for the April 4 election asking if residents would approve adding a 1-percentage-point increase in the village’s sales tax.
If the referendum is passed by simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single-family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.
If it passes. a 1-percentage-point increase in the sales tax rate would be added to the current 6.25% rate, raising it to 7.25%.
Last November, voters in Bourbonnais turned down a referendum 3,738 to 2,042.
“A lot of feedback that came back was that we need to better educate for what it is for,” said Mike Van Mill, village administrator, before trustees voted.
After the first reading of the ordinance Monday, trustees suspended the rules and adopted the ordinance on second reading.
According to state statute, the ordinance had to be adopted by Tuesday to be placed on the April 4 general election ballot.
Mayor Paul Schore said residents wanted to know what the sales tax’s effect would be.
“We had so many comments from residents after the previous election when the referendum was on the ballot about what this actually would do,” Schore said after the meeting.
“The wording has been changed to reflect this. It is succinct as it’s going to offset the village portion of homeowners’ property taxes. Homeowners will come [out] way ahead on it.
“Obviously, sales tax is collected from all people that do business in the village, not just the [village] residents,” Schore continued.
“The impact is pretty minimal as far as the sales tax. Many people could see $400, $500, $600, $800 back on their property taxes. It’s kind of a no-brainer, and we hope to get the word out better than the first time.”
The village sales tax excludes grocery items, such as food, as well as vehicle titles or registrations in the state, according to state law.
Bourbonnais is a non-home rule community, which means such a proposed sales tax increase must be approved by residents via referendum.
Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance last year allowing for the rebate but only if voters in the village approve the referendum.
More than two years ago, Bradley officials approved a plan to annually rebate the village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill, including business owners.
The sales tax is 8.25% in Bradley with 2% of that going to Bradley.
Manteno started a property tax rebate program this year.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
