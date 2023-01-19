Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy)

The village of Bourbonnais’ welcome sign on U.S. Route 45/52 and Main Street NW.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved an ordinance during Tuesday’s board meeting to put a referendum on the ballot for the April 4 election asking if residents would approve adding a 1-percentage-point increase in the village’s sales tax.

If the referendum is passed by simple majority vote, funds would be used to offer property tax rebates for single-family, owner-occupied homes on the village’s portion of a village resident’s tax bill.

If it passes. a 1-percentage-point increase in the sales tax rate would be added to the current 6.25% rate, raising it to 7.25%.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

