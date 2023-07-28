Bourbonnais I-57 Interchange (PSI)
Plenty of available land surrounds the Bourbonnais Parkway at exit 318 of Interstate 57. PSI General Contractors are looking at building a warehouse complex off the interchange.

 Daily Journal/file

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees were presented details of a proposed multi-million dollar warehouse facility to be built at the Interstate 57 Bourbonnais Parkway Exit.

The presentation by Jeff Bennett, managing partner with McColly Bennett, came during the trustee’s economic and community development committee meeting Wednesday.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said he received a letter last week from the parties involved to discuss economic incentives to build in the village.

