BOURBONNAIS — A possible ordinance allowing for banquet facilities with catering staff to be located in two of the village of Bourbonnais’ seven residential zoning districts was discussed at Wednesday’s meeting of the Bourbonnais Economic and Community Development committee.

Such facilities are allowed in the village’s two commercial business zoning classifications.

“There are certain entities that would like to purchase a piece of property in the village of Bourbonnais for catering and wedding events,” administrator Mike Van Mill said.

