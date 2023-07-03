Bourbonnais traffic cameras

Twelve license plate reader cameras were approved for purchase to mount on traffic light structures located along the village of Bourbonnais' three major routes. Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson said the cameras aid the department when investigating crimes.

 Flock Safety

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees approved the purchase of 12 license plate reader cameras during their meeting on June 29.

The meeting, which had been scheduled for July 3, was moved up due to the July Fourth holiday.

The village becomes the latest community in Kankakee County to add the devices, which were purchased from Flock Safety.

