BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees made it official at Monday’s board meeting: Terry Memenga is hired as the village’s public works director.
Memenga is currently Bradley’s public works director, a position he has held since July 2017.
A Bourbonnais resident, Memenga starts at Bourbonnais on Dec. 14.
According to the ordinance adopted by Bourbonnais trustees, Memenga will have a first-year salary of $116,000. He signed a contract which runs through 2025.
Memenga was one of three finalists interviewed by Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore and a group of three of the six trustees on the board.
Memenga replaces 15-year public works director Mike Chamness, who resigned in late September.
“Terry brings a lot of experience,” Schore said.
He will be doing work similar to what he did at the village of Bradley.
“He is taking over for Mike Chamness who had many, many years with the village and did a good job. Now, it’s Terry’s turn.”
Schore said there were about 15 people who applied.
Before taking the Bradley public works director position, Memenga was the executive director of the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee for six-and-a-half years.
A 1981 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, Memenga served for three years as the supervisor for the Manteno Street & Alley Department before taking the K of C position.
Memenga served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984-95. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1998-2009.
TAX LEVY
Trustees approved an ordinance setting the village’s tax levy for Fiscal Year 2023.
Finance director Tara Latz said the village is requesting a tax rate of .4555, netting a tax levy of $1.8 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2023.
Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly. Latz said residents could see a decrease of $5 to $15 in their bill as the tax rate was decreased from its 2022 level.
The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, officials said. That value is the result of a process of applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.
The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5%, according to officials.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
