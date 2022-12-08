Terry Memenga

Terry Memenga, new village of Bourbonnais public works director.

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees made it official at Monday’s board meeting: Terry Memenga is hired as the village’s public works director.

Memenga is currently Bradley’s public works director, a position he has held since July 2017.

A Bourbonnais resident, Memenga starts at Bourbonnais on Dec. 14.

