Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved increasing parking fines for the first time since 2002.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Parking fines will be increasing from $25 to $50 in Bourbonnais after trustees adopted an ordinance during Monday’s village trustees meeting.

The $25 fine had been in place since 2002, according to village officials.

Parking fines for Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno are each $50, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said during a police committee meeting last week.

