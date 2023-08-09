top story Bourbonnais trustees adopt ordinance to increase parking fines Jeff Bonty | jbonty@daily-journal.com | 815-937-3366 Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Aug 9, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved increasing parking fines for the first time since 2002. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOURBONNAIS — Parking fines will be increasing from $25 to $50 in Bourbonnais after trustees adopted an ordinance during Monday’s village trustees meeting.The $25 fine had been in place since 2002, according to village officials.Parking fines for Bradley, Kankakee and Manteno are each $50, Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said during a police committee meeting last week.“Some of those fines you have to make enough money to get peoples’ attention, so they no longer break the parking rules,” Mayor Paul Schore said after the meeting.The fees for for-profit solicitors increased from $50 to $150.The application for the license still will cost $50, but trustees added a $100 issuance fee.DAYCARE CENTERTrustees granted a special-use permit for a proposed daycare and learning center located in the former Montessori school located at 165 Mohawk Drive.The building has been vacant since 2020.It is located in an area zoned for multiple-family residences.The request was a special use permit to Central Commercial Business.Rhonda Thompson owns Thompson Tiny Tots. It is currently located in Bradley.Moving to the bigger location will allow Thompson room to increase the number of children — between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old — to 99.The daycare and learning center will employ a staff of 15, Thompson said. Tiny Tots is open 6 a.m. to midnight.LIQUOR LICENSESTwo Class P liquor licenses were approved by trustees for gas stations located in the village to sell packaged liquor.The applicants are Circle K, located at the intersection of Plum Creek Lane and Main Street NW, and Casey’s, located in the 1400 block of North Convent Street.In June, trustees created a new liquor license classification for gas stations to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.The annual license fee would be $2,500, according to the ordinance.BOUNDARY AGREEMENTTrustees heard the first reading of an ordinance that signs a new 20-year boundary agreement with the village of Manteno.The second reading will occur at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting.The current 20-year agreement expired earlier this year.Both sides met earlier this year and worked out the new agreement.“The new agreement makes it a little more conducive to growth and responsibilities for roadways and those types of things that make a little more common sense,” Schore said.The two municipalities agreed on revenue-sharing on portions of property near the [Bourbonnais] Parkway.The boundary runs east and west, about three-quarters of a mile south of West 7000N Road, starting at the Kankakee-Will County line.It then heads north for a mile on U.S. Route 45-52 before turning east on 8000N Road for two miles. The boundary then runs south on 1000E Road for two miles before turning east onto 6000N Road.The proposed agreement makes minor changes to the boundary line. Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you