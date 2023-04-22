BTPD meeting 4 19 2923

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, standing, talks with Bourbonnais Township Park District commissioner Bill Bukowski, center; board president David Zinnani; and executive director Ed Piatt after Wednesday's committee-of-the-whole meeting at the district's Recreation Station in Bradley.

 Daily Journal/Jeff Bonty

BRADLEY — Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore weighed in on Bourbonnais Township Park District’s future during its committee-of-the-whole meeting Wednesday.

BTPD officials are working on reigning in a deficit that has handcuffed the district for a few years.

It means they cannot move forward to implement improvements that were made by the community in its five-year comprehensive plan.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you