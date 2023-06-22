Mike Van Mill (copy)

Mike Van Mill 

 Daily Journal/File

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees took a step toward a project to beautify and make safe the village’s north corridor.

At Monday’s board meeting, trustees approved a resolution accepting and expressing support for the Northern Gateway Project.

Bourbonnais officials will use the 93-page plan to tie the residential, commercial, retail and office areas as traffic enters via the northern edge of the village.

