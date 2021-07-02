Village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — A north-end neighborhood parade in Bourbonnais will take place Saturday, July 3.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Meadowbrook and Summerfield lanes. After a half-mile, the parade will end at Meadowbrook Park.

Certificates will be awarded for best in several categories as judged by police and fire personnel, with local police and fire departments also planning to participate in the parade. Games, prizes, hot dogs and ice cream to be served.