...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Rain changing to heavy wet snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions are most likely to impact the afternoon and evening
commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
are possible Friday afternoon with a narrow zone which will
allow snow to accumulate on most road surfaces. Additionally,
the heavy, wet nature of snow combined with the strong winds
will lead to a potential for scattered power outages where the
heaviest snow falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni, left, and Executive Director Ed Piatt listen to agenda items from Treasurer Rob Romo, at right, during a meeting Monday night.
BOURBONNAIS — Possible annexation of the 165-acre Perry Farm property was discussed this week during public comment at the Bourbonnais Township Park District meeting.
And news of this possibility, which has been discussed by Bradley with the park board, has come as something of a shock to neighboring Bourbonnais and, in particular, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.
BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and board president David Zinanni said a month ago the organization is in the preliminary stages of assessing possible changes to be made during the next four years.
One possibility involves the Perry Farm Park property along Kennedy Drive and near the Bradley West Elementary School being annexed into the village limits of either Bradley or Bourbonnais.
Piatt and David Zinanni, president of the BTPD board, said this movement is due to a five-year comprehensive plan approved by the board in 2022.
The new comprehensive plan was based on public input of what residents would like to see from the park district.
Zinanni said potential annexation of Perry Farm would not involve either village taking over operations of the site. The property would remain under the direction of the township park district, which was formed in 1986.
A key piece for annexation is access to more consistent public safety patrols.
Zinanni said it is more practical to have Bradley or Bourbonnais police handle the park. Because the property is not in either village, the department responsible for the location is the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.
Schore addressed the board by reading a prepared statement.
“We appreciate our community partnership with the Bourbonnais Township Park District,” Schore said.
“It has been apparent of our combined efforts of improving outdoor recreation here with skate park plaza, the annual sold-out chocolate tour, the Easter egg hunt, children’s safety events, pickleball, hosting senior citizen events and more.
“These have benefited our residents with good old-fashioned teamwork with two taxing bodies working together for the greater good of Bourbonnais Township.”
However, Schore said an explanation was needed as to the annexation plans of the park district.
Schore said he and other village officials learned of the possibility of Perry Farm Park being annexed into the village of Bradley or village of Bourbonnais from a Feb. 1 article in the Daily Journal.
“In the article, it states Bradley or Bourbonnais,” Schore said.
“However, I would like to say, the village of Bourbonnais board has never been approached or asked to propose that the Perry Farm Park be annexed.
“We can’t propose something that we weren’t aware was even a possibility.
“Does the Bourbonnais Township Park District plan to afford the same opportunity to the village of Bourbonnais as it has to the village of Bradley?”
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Piatt said Bradley officials asked to present a proposal concerning the potential annexation at the park district’s committee of the whole meeting last month.
Piatt said at this time, Bourbonnais officials have not offered to make a proposal to the board.
