BTPD board meeting

Bourbonnais Township Park District Board of Commissioners President David Zinanni, left, and Executive Director Ed Piatt listen to agenda items from Treasurer Rob Romo, at right, during a meeting Monday night.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Possible annexation of the 165-acre Perry Farm property was discussed this week during public comment at the Bourbonnais Township Park District meeting.

And news of this possibility, which has been discussed by Bradley with the park board, has come as something of a shock to neighboring Bourbonnais and, in particular, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and board president David Zinanni said a month ago the organization is in the preliminary stages of assessing possible changes to be made during the next four years.

