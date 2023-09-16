BOURBONNAIS — One of the largest projects the village of Bourbonnais has ever undertaken, the 10.5-acre Community Campus development, is taking shape.

The $18.2 million project began last November on 10.5 acres of village-owned land behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

It is transforming Robert Goselin Park into a community gathering place.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Recommended for you