Blood donations - copy (copy) (copy)

Individuals donate blood during a blood drive. 

 Daily Journal/File

Several blood drives are scheduled for the second half of August in Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Momence.

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.

“By making an appointment to give blood or platelets in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels,” the release said.

Recommended for you