A sign welcoming visitors to Bourbonnais stands near Olivet Nazarene University.

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance allowing banquet facilities with catering staff to be located in two of the village of Bourbonnais’ seven residential zoning districts during Monday’s board meeting.

Such facilities are allowed in the village’s two commercial business zoning classifications.

“We have been approached about banquet facilities,” village administrator Mike Van Mill said after the meeting. “One of the places we are looking at is kind of unique. It’s in one of our residential planned areas. We think it fits. The only thing we had to do was make sure we write an ordinance that doesn’t jeopardize the residential character of the area but allow a use like this to go into the community.

