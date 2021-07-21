Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the monthly rate Aqua will charge when the sale of the system is completed will be $29.25; the date of May 1, 2022 when the monthly rate would become $40.02, and rates will be calculated on four months (December-March) of water usage in winter.
BOURBONNAIS — Aqua Illinois officials are hosting an informational meeting Thursday about the company’s purchase of Bourbonnais’ wastewater treatment system.
The community is invited to attend from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center, 700 Main St. NW.
Trustees adopted an ordinance in December 2020 that will sell the village’s wastewater treatment system to Aqua Illinois for $32.1 million.
The sale caps three years of discussions and negotiations between the two entities.
“The sale continues to progress through the Illinois Commerce Commission and the Aqua team continues to work closely with the village staff to ensure a smooth transition,” Aqua Illinois President Craig Blanchette said. “Our goal is to be ready to transition anytime after Sept. 1.”
Currently, single-home customers pay a flat monthly rate of $42. Aqua will switch to a consumption-based rate, which Mayor Paul Schore said will benefit many homeowners.
Schore said whether there were two people in a home or six, they were both paying the same with the flat rate.
“This makes it fair,” he said.
According to the agreement, when the sale is complete, Aqua will charge customers a monthly base rate of $29.25.
Effective May 1, 2022, the monthly rate would be $40.02, which includes 1,000 gallons of usage. A customer would pay more for amounts over 1,000 gallons.
Rates will be calculated on four months (December-March) of water usage in winter.
