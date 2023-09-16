Armour Road Bridge project
Buy Now

Cars travel through the construction zone over the Armour Road bridge.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Three major road projects continue in Kankakee County.

All three are slated to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Illinois Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Paul Wappel provided an update on each project.

Recommended for you