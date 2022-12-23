...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow,
and dangerously cold wind chills expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
&&
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west storm-force winds to 50 kt
and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability.
Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
From left, Leah Peterson, Owen Jones, Courtney Ruch, Ethan Regas, Mayor Paul Schore, Avery Heino, Kylee Kothe, Nicole Wallace, Brookston Vaughn, Evelyn Tousignant.
BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has announced the winners for the third annual “Very Merry Coloring Contest” sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Milner Media. The contest was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate.
A total of 119 entries were received by the contest deadline of Dec. 12.
The following winners were recognized by Mayor Paul Schore at the village's board meeting on Monday.
Ages 6 & Under Category
• 1st Place: Evelyn Tousignant
• 2nd Place: Brookston Vaughn
• 3rd Place: Coralynn Peters
Ages 7-10 Category
• 1st Place: Kylee Kothe
• 2nd Place: Avery Heino
• 3rd Place: Elsa Tzintzun
All Ages/Family Category
• 1st Place: Ethan Regas
• 2nd Place: Tinley & Randi Martin
• 3rd Place: The Jones Family (Leah Peterson & Owen Jones)
Special Needs Category
• 1st Place: Nicole Wallace
• 2nd Place: Courtney Ruch
“We would like to congratulate each entry and thank everyone for participating,” said Schore in a news release. “The judges had a difficult time selecting winners. We have some very talented artists in Bourbonnais.”
Judges included Nikki Moore of Little Me Studio, Kim Chellson of Top Notch Knots & Pots and Kristi Schu of the Exploration Station.
First-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners in each category received a $50 Visa gift card, and Third-place winners in each category received a $25 Visa gift card.
