Very Merry Coloring contest

From left, Leah Peterson, Owen Jones, Courtney Ruch, Ethan Regas, Mayor Paul Schore, Avery Heino, Kylee Kothe, Nicole Wallace, Brookston Vaughn, Evelyn Tousignant.

 Photo provided/Village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has announced the winners for the third annual “Very Merry Coloring Contest” sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Milner Media. The contest was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate.

A total of 119 entries were received by the contest deadline of Dec. 12.

The following winners were recognized by Mayor Paul Schore at the village's board meeting on Monday.

