UpliftedCare's Tails of Joy therapy dogs

Jeff Palmateer, an UpliftedCare volunteer, walks with his dog Bandit, who has been a therapy dog for six years under Palmateer’s handling, at the Uplifted Care Grief Center in Bourbonnais. The therapy dog program, Tails of Joy, is just one of the services offered by UpliftedCare.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — UpliftedCare, formerly known as Hospice of Kankakee Valley, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with a community barbecue.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000W. Road., Bourbonnais. The open house-style celebration will feature tours, food and giveaways.

To RSVP for the free event, call 815-939-4141.

