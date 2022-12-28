“I’ll be home for Christmas.”

In 1943, in the midst of World War II, Bing Crosby sang the tune of an American serviceman, hoping to get home for the holidays. The song was an immediate hit, becoming the most requested song at Christmas USO shows in front of the troops. It has remained a relevant song ever since, with versions by Elvis Presley and Johnny Mathis.

What soldier doesn’t want to come home?

Recommended for you