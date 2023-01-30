Chocolate Tour in Bourbonnais (copy)

Sweet Street co-owner Sharon Richardson prepares to serve 2022 Chocolate Tour participants in Bourbonnais.

 Daily Journal/File

BOURBONNAIS — The sixth annual Chocolate Tour returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The community event is cohosted by the village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Township Park District, in conjunction with title sponsor Sweet Street. A total of 350 tickets went on sale to the public on Dec. 15 and sold out in a matter of minutes.

With days remaining until the winter experience, the village of Bourbonnais and BTPD have announced a new second-chance raffle for those who were unable to purchase tickets.

With the event being centered around Valentine’s Day, to enter the contest, participants must ‘love’ the village of Bourbonnais’ second-chance raffle post on their Facebook page, and comment with at least one thing you love about Bourbonnais by 4 p.m. Wednesday to qualify. Only one entry per person is permitted.

