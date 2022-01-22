Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Late Saturday Night into Sunday Morning... A period of accumulating snow is expected to develop late this evening and continue through daybreak Sunday. Most areas are expected to see at least an inch of snow accumulation. However, there will likely be a narrow swath of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts. Current trends suggest this swath of higher snowfall amounts is most likely to occur between the Interstate 90 and Interstate 80 corridors. Untreated surfaces will become snow covered and slippery as this snow arrives.