Hurricane puppies (copy)

Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

 Daily Journal/File

Several fundraising events are scheduled this week for animal shelters in the area. From family-friendly adoption fairs to livestreamed national events, local animals seeking forever homes are in the spotlight.

JORDAN’S WAY LIVESTREAM AT KCHF

Kris Rotonda, of the national charity organization Jordan’s Way, will be back at Kankakee County Humane Foundation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today to live-stream a fundraiser for the animals and operations at the shelter. To tune in and for more information, go to @K3CHF on Facebook.

Recommended for you