BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event in the village of Bourbonnais from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday. Due to the village’s Community Campus construction, the mobile pantry will be hosted at a nearby location and with a new drive-through route.

What remains unaffected is anyone in need can come for food. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior and to follow the designated route.

