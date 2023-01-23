Blood donations

The American Red Cross is urging healthy, eligible individuals to give blood or platelets.

As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross continues to host blood donation drives.

“Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand,” the organization said in a news release.

According to the release, the start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products, despite the constant demand. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion – yet only 3% of the public gives blood.

