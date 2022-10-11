...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 6 ft and
occasional waves to 8 ft expected. A few gales to 35 kt are
possible tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
PSI Construction continues progress on the the reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse.
Vintage logs lay in wait during the reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse. The non-termite-damaged wood is being used in the building, along with newer logs that will be stained to match the original color. Logs that have suffered termite damaged will be used in a wooden sculpture — the design of which is currently being kept under wraps.
Vintage logs lay in wait during the reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse. The non-termite-damaged wood is being used in the building, along with newer logs that will be stained to match the original color. Logs that have suffered termite damaged will be used in a wooden sculpture — the design of which is currently being kept under wraps.
BOURBONNAIS — Driving on Stratford East past the George R. Letourneau Home Museum and seeing the log structure to the west, one might think they’ve traveled back in time to the 1800s.
In a way, they’d be right.
Reconstruction of the log schoolhouse is in full swing, spearheaded by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, who will be hosting an official inauguration celebration at 2 p.m. Nov. 15. This event is open to the public.
This will be followed by the organization’s annual Fleur-dis-Lis Celebration Dinner.
Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse served students from 1837 to 1848 and then became home to French-Canadian families from 1848 to 2010.
On a brisk Friday morning as construction workers prepared the roof for shingles, BGHS President James Paul explained the history of the log schoolhouse and the status of its reconstruction.
“When you walk into the log schoolhouse, you will step back into 1837 to 1848, just like it was for parents and students and teachers at that time,” Paul said.
The schoolhouse will be equipped with desks, inkwells and quills and portraits of the likes of George Washington. BGHS sought donations from anyone who may have had items from the schoolhouse’s past.
Paul said that this effort warranted “a lot” of donations.
The front door wall will be dedicated to the French-Canadian families that lived in the house from 1848 to 2010.
Logs from the original 1837 structure — which was originally located just north of what’s now Chicago Dough Company — have been preserved by the village of Bourbonnais’ public works and PSI Construction, which is handling the reconstruction. The non-termite-damaged wood is being used in the building, along with newer logs that will be stained to match the original color.
The top rafter to the structure, which will be visible, is from the original log schoolhouse. All of the holes within the wood will be filled with chinking, just as it was back in the 1800s.
Logs that have suffered termite damaged will be used in a decorative wood sculpture — the design of which is currently being kept under wraps.
BGHS’ vice president Gary Seiner is an artist and currently is working on a drawing of the sculpture to be presented to the village of Bourbonnais for approval. The sculpture, as well as surrounding landscaping, are set to be revealed in the spring.
COMING SOON
The front door of the schoolhouse faces the Letourneau home. Just as there is a fake outhouse at the back of the Letourneau property, there will be another set of fake outhouses behind the log schoolhouse.
This outhouse will be used to keep all of the log schoolhouse’s electrical equipment, in order to keep the house looking as close to the original as possible. All of the wiring is run underground for this effort, and the building will be climate controlled.
Like the log schoolhouse, the Letourneau home — which was originally located near Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes in Bourbonnais — also was built in 1837.
An existing boardwalk around the property of the Letourneau home will extend to connect to the front door of the schoolhouse. In total, the schoolhouse is 20 feet by 20 feet.
“It’s small but it’s mighty,” Paul said.
When discussing what he and the Historical Society are most looking forward to with the inauguration of the building, Paul said it’s the “community awareness of what we’ve done here.”
“[The schoolhouse] really fits in there, don’t you think so?”
For more information on the inauguration and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, go to bourbonnaishistory.org.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.