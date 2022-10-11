BOURBONNAIS — Driving on Stratford East past the George R. Letourneau Home Museum and seeing the log structure to the west, one might think they’ve traveled back in time to the 1800s.

In a way, they’d be right.

Reconstruction of the log schoolhouse is in full swing, spearheaded by the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, who will be hosting an official inauguration celebration at 2 p.m. Nov. 15. This event is open to the public.

