A child runs between exhibits at the Exploration Station in March where two new exhibits have opened this year. The museum will unveil the Feelings Room with a Saturday open house.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Created out of a partnership between Project SUN and the Exploration Station, A Children's Museum, a facility of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the Feelings Room is intended to help children explore their feelings.

The Pledge for Life Partnership Life Education Center and Project SUN will join the Exploration Station in hosting a free open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to showcase this new permanent social-emotional health exhibit.

The Exploration Station is located at 1095 West Perry St., Bourbonnais. Exhibits are primarily targeted at children between the ages of 2-8. However, it is a space the entire family can enjoy. Families are invited to come see the exhibit and experience some "just for the fun of it" activities.

