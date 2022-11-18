...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 4 ft. For the Gale Watch, west winds to
35 kt and significant waves to 5 ft possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday
evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
A child runs between exhibits at the Exploration Station in March where two new exhibits have opened this year. The museum will unveil the Feelings Room with a Saturday open house.
BOURBONNAIS — Created out of a partnership between Project SUN and the Exploration Station, A Children's Museum, a facility of the Bourbonnais Township Park District, the Feelings Room is intended to help children explore their feelings.
The Pledge for Life Partnership Life Education Center and Project SUN will join the Exploration Station in hosting a free open house event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to showcase this new permanent social-emotional health exhibit.
The Exploration Station is located at 1095 West Perry St., Bourbonnais. Exhibits are primarily targeted at children between the ages of 2-8. However, it is a space the entire family can enjoy. Families are invited to come see the exhibit and experience some "just for the fun of it" activities.
