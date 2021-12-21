Bourbonnais Township Park District board still has a vacancy after former commissioner Wayne Delabre resigned more than three months ago.
Delabre submitted his resignation on Sept. 1 and it was effective Sept. 17.
At Monday’s board meeting at Exploration Station, former board member Clark Gregoire asked the commissioners during the public comment portion of the meeting what its position was on seating a fifth member.
“On Nov. 18, I was here for an interview, and that night I got an email from you, Brian [Hebert, board president], saying that nothing was decided,” Gregoire said. “It’s been over a month. ... There was another person that has since backed out. So I’m the only one at the time.”
The board didn’t respond to the question during public comment. Gregoire was defeated in the election on April 8, losing out to current members William Bukowski and Dave Zananni. Zinanni received 2,178 votes, while Bukowski got 1,855. Gregoire received 1,474 votes and Melissa Carrico 1,393.
“I’ve got six years’ experience doing this, and in that time I’ve only missed one meeting here,” Gregoire said. “... I’m just curious as to what your guys’ thoughts are on it. Now, I know you don’t have to answer me right now. I’m just bringing it out. It’s kind of unprofessional when you make people sit.”
Gregoire says he is perplexed as to why he hasn’t heard from the board or why he’s not been brought back on board.
“They’re a board elected by the public, and there are supposed to be five positions and there’s four,” he said. “... There were people who voted for me to be in this position.”
The board went into executive session promptly after the regular meeting. Hebert didn’t immediately return a phone call from the Daily Journal on the status of bringing on a new board member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.