BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University recently received the second of two grants totaling more than $1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc. to support efforts that increase the education and engagement of families to successfully pass on their Christian faith to their children.

In April, Olivet received a $50,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment to explore projects that could help increase the education and engagement of families as they seek to share their faith with their children.

This fall, Dr. Houston Thompson, grant administrator for Olivet, and Dr. Leon Blanchette, professor in the School of Theology and Christian Ministry, were informed that Olivet would be awarded a second grant, for $999,451, to implement the projects and initiatives identified in the planning process.

