Marlene Rittmanic

Daily Journal staff report

At 9:50 p.m. Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Sgts. Marlene Rittmanic and Tyler Bailey received a call about barking dogs in the parking lot of Comfort Inn & Suites. Responding to this call would lead to shootings of the officers and the death of Rittmanic.

In the same place one year later, the family of Rittmanic will hold a candlelight vigil in the parking lot to honor her passing. The vigil will gather at 9:30 p.m., 20 minutes before the exact time of the call.

