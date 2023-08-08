Dozens of customers visit Noble Dairy Queen on Station Street in Kankakee on Friday to enjoy the 10-cent cups of soft serve as part of Noble's 85th anniversary celebration. Noble stores include two Kankakee locations as well as locations in Bourbonnais, Manteno and Momence.
Dozens of customers visit Noble Dairy Queen on Station Street in Kankakee on Friday to enjoy the 10-cent cups of soft serve as part of Noble's 85th anniversary celebration. The promotion ran from 8-9:30 p.m. and had consistent attendance throughout.
Dozens of customers visit Noble Dairy Queen on Station Street in Kankakee on Friday to enjoy the 10-cent cups of soft serve as part of Noble's 85th anniversary celebration. Employees marked the hands of customers with permanent marker as the 10-cent cups were limit one per customer.
