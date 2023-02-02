Night to Shine donation

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Department, led by Sheriff Mike Downey, far right, made a $1,000 donation to the local Night to Shine event. The department's deputies and corrections staff raised money during "No Shave November" to donate to the event.

 Kankakee County Sheriff's Department

Night to Shine, part of The Tim Tebow Foundation, is returning to in-person events around the country. An event will be held Feb. 10 at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais.

Night to Shine is a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. This year’s Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary as hundreds of churches and volunteers come together to honor thousands of guests with special needs.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday made a $1,000 donation to the event.

