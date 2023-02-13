...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Honored guest Jeff Conrad makes his way down the red carpet during the Night to Shine event held Friday at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. Volunteers lined the red carpet entrance into the prom and cheered on each and every honored guest as they made their way into the event.
GatheringPoint/Sarah Jane Photography
Night to Shine honored guest O'Shaye Jackson receives a crown and designation of prom king from Miss Illinois Teen. During the Night to Shine event, held Friday at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, each of the 185 honored guests received a crown or tiara as they were crowned king or queen of the prom.
GatheringPoint/Sarah Jane Photography
An honored guest, accompanied by their buddy, makes their way down the Night to Shine red carpet Friday night during the prom night event held at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Night to Shine/Kassidy Hewett
Night to Shine honored guest Jocelyn Peters, of Manteno, signs the National Anthem during the karaoke portion of the evening. The event, held Friday night at GatheringPoint Church, in Bourbonnais, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Night to Shine honored guest Jocelyn Peters, of Manteno, is crowned prom queen. The event, held Friday night at GatheringPoint Church, in Bourbonnais, is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Each honored guest received a prom king/queen designation and received a crown or tiara.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Night to Shine volunteers await the arrival of honored guests Friday night at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. In the main room, guests and buddies enjoyed dinner and dancing before the end-of-the-night crowning.
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster
Night to Shine volunteers check in ahead of the prom night event Friday at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais. Over 500 volunteers helped to put on the event.
On Friday night in Bourbonnais, 185 people were crowned queens and kings of the prom.
This celebration was part of the national event, Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The complimentary event is for people with special needs hosted by local churches around the world.
The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.
Held locally at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais, a total of 185 honored guests danced the night away alongside their volunteer buddies for the evening. In addition to dinner and dancing, the fun included a red carpet entrance, a hair and makeup station, limo rides, karaoke, games and more.
With the assistance of over 530 volunteers, the night ended with the celebratory crowning event. Winners of Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois Teen helped with the crowning.
“It was a heartwarming evening watching our community come together to celebrate our honored guests,” said the event’s coordinator, Emily Fernette, of GatheringPoint.
“Being able to gather in a way that lifts up and encourages one another is something incredibly special, and our community showed up and proved that we are truly better together. With 185 guests, 530 volunteers and hundreds of parents in attendance we had a full building … and many full hearts.”
While the honored guests enjoyed the night’s activities, parents and caregivers had the opportunity to relax in the respite room, which was manned by a handful of volunteers. At the event’s end, parents were able to celebrate the crowning, which was prefaced with a video message from Tim Tebow and his wife, Desi.
“My absolute favorite part of the night was the crowning ceremony where every single one of our honored guests was reminded that they are loved by God, made in His image, and therefore true kings and queens,” said Fernette.
“The excitement on our guests’ faces and the joy of the parents and caregivers at that moment is a remarkable thing to witness.”
This was the first time the event was able to return to in-person since GatheringPoint last hosted in February 2020. This was the church’s fourth time hosting the event and it was the largest turnout to date.
Several people involved with the church served as team leaders for the different facets of volunteers. In addition to volunteers serving as buddies to honored guests, other designations for volunteers included the activities room, respite room, coat check, photographers, parking and security, hair and makeup and more.
As many volunteers as possible stood alongside the red carpet entrance into the prom and cheered on each and every honored guest as they made their way into the event.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
